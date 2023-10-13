Ghost announces 10th anniversary vinyl edition of ﻿’Infestissumam’

Ghost has announced a 10th anniversary vinyl edition of their 2013 album Infestissumam.

The LP is available now to order from Ghost’s web store, as are various other Infestissumam-themed merch.

Ghost is also offering a box set version of Infestissumam housed in a Bible-like case and accompanied by not one but two Ghost-inspired adult toys. That, however, is already sold out.

Infestissumam, Ghost’s sophomore album, was the band’s first record to chart on the Billboard 200. The Swedish group would later break out with their 2015 follow-up, Meliora, and its single, “Cirice.”

Ghost’s most recent album is 2022’s Impera.

