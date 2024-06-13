Ghost adds screening dates & releases clip from ﻿’Rite Here Rite Now’﻿ film

Ghost has announced additional screening dates and released a new clip from their upcoming concert film, Rite Here Rite Now.

The movie will be shown in theaters on June 21 and June 23, in addition to the originally announced June 20 and June 22 screenings. For all screening dates and locations, visit RiteHereRiteNow.com.

The clip, which is streaming on YouTube, showcases a performance of the song “Kaisarion” and previews how Rite Here Rite Now combines footage from Ghost’s 2023 shows in Los Angeles with a narrative story.

The soundtrack to Rite Here Rite Now will be released July 26.

