GET YOUR WINO

Epiphone is proud to present the new Jerry Cantrell “Wino” Les Paul Custom and the Les Paul Custom Prophecy. The guitars mark the first-ever collaboration between Epiphone luthiers and the legendary singer, songwriter, guitarist, and Alice in Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell.
Inspired by Jerry Cantrell’s iconic Les Paul Custom, the Epiphone “Wino” has many personal touches, including a Dark Wine Red finish over a plain maple top, a 9-hole weight-relieved mahogany body, gold hardware, Grover Rotomatic Kidney tuners, an Alnico Classic PRO humbucker with a gold cover in the neck position, and an exposed coil 98T PRO humbucker in the bridge position. The mahogany neck has a Cantrell custom taper, and Jerry Cantrell’s name appears on the truss rod cover in white script, while a JJ logo appears on the back of the headstock.
