Get your VOTE on!

Eminem and Duran Duran are leading the votes for the 2022 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The two acts have over 100 thousand votes with Eminem getting 142,000 votes and Duran Duran getting 119,000 votes so far.
Pat Benatar follows with 112,000 votes. Other artists trying to make the top five include Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Beck, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, and Dionne Warwick.
Fans can vote online for who they want to see in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame through April 29th. The ceremony is to be held in November said ceremony director Joe Gallen.