Get your @$$ out there and VOTE!

Nothing like the scent of a crisp, fall voting day!

No matter your party affiliations, no matter your obligations, take a second and go VOTE! No excuses. The lines really aren’t that bad (in fact, non-existent this morning), and it is your right and civic duty to make your voice heard.

Sure, there are about 10 positions that are running un-opposed… and yeah, the amendment phrasing is vvvv confusing to the point where you have to read it 5 times to figure out if voting FOR a position actually means voting against what you are for…

But it’s your right. DO IT. VOTE.

This message has been approved by:

<meta> of the 104.1 the Blaze Pure Rock Alternative Party.

