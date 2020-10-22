Get your Cheetos Gear!

As we get closer to the holidays, maybe what the world really needs is more ugly sweaters to carry us through the end of the year.
Well, a company called BoxLunch is here to help.
They’ve designed some Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-inspired merch.
The starring role goes to a red and orange sweater made to look like your favorite gas station snack.
It features Chester Cheetah popping out from a festive holiday wreath. It comes with a price tag of $60.
There are also Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crew socks and a Chester Cheetah Funko Pop! figurine.
Now just show me some FRITOS LOVE!