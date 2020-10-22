Get your Cheetos Gear!

      Weather Alert

Oct 22, 2020 @ 5:36am

 

As we get closer to the holidays, maybe what the world really needs is more ugly sweaters to carry us through the end of the year.

Well, a company called BoxLunch is here to help.

They’ve designed some Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-inspired merch.

The starring role goes to a red and orange sweater made to look like your favorite gas station snack.

It features Chester Cheetah popping out from a festive holiday wreath. It comes with a price tag of $60.

There are also Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crew socks and a Chester Cheetah Funko Pop! figurine.

