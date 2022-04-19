Gene says it’s dead

I know a lot of people think Gene Simmons is just a loud mouth but I don’t. He’s probably one of the only people that speaks his mind and doesn’t apologize for how he feels. That is why I respect him so much. Growing up as a KISS fan Gene was always my favorite band member. Still is.
Here’s the issue. Gene still believes that rock music is “dead.” The KISS bassist repeated that sentiment in a recent interview. “I stand by my words: Rock is dead,” Simmons said. Ok, what killed rock? “The people that killed it are fans,” Simmons added. “Fans killed the thing they loved by downloading and file sharing for free. How do you expect somebody who loves the guitar to come into this creative process? You’ve got to invent yourself. And so, rock is dead.”
Remember when Lars and Metallica tried to tell us that when Napster started? I do. Maybe someone should have listened to him. Maybe we should have tried harder to support our favorite artists. Maybe we should have just agreed with the concept and not blow it off because “Lars and Metallica are rich” F them. I 100% agree with Gene. I 110% agree with what Lars was saying. Musicians get paid for the music they write. Why are we not supporting them more? Because some people think it’s greed. It’s really not greed. It’s how they survive. It’s how they feed and cloth their families and how they live. Not much different than a guy that’s digging a ditch. Knowing what I know behind the scenes, I would probably not even try and start a band. There’s just too much bullshit involved. God bless any band that’s trying to make a living from playing live and making records.