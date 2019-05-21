Gaylor Baird Sworn In As Lincoln’s 52nd Mayor

(KFOR NEWS May 21,2019) Leirion Gaylor Baird has been sworn in as Lincoln’s 52nd mayor. She tells KFOR NEWS she intends to adjust the mid-biennium budget so more police officers can be hired. City Public Safety Director, Tom Casady, recently retired and Gaylor Baird has decided not to fill the position, so that salary can be channeled toward public safety. Regarding changes to her staff, Gaylor Baird told KFOR NEWS she doesn’t she much of a shake-up, admitting there are very qualified, productive people already doing great work.

