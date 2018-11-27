Gaylor Baird Announces Endorsements For Her Mayoral Campaign

LINCOLN–(News Release)–A group of elected officials and community leaders announced their support for Leirion Gaylor Baird for Lincoln Mayor Tuesday afternoon at a press conference in the Telegraph District.

Those supporting Leirion included Mayor Chris Beutler, LPS Board Member Lanny Boswell, State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks, and business owners Paul and Stephanie Jarrett. Leaders spoke about her commitment to maintaining Lincoln’s quality of life and her history of bipartisan leadership.

“Our leaders must be willing to work across party lines, to understand the differing viewpoints of our citizens, and to craft consensus solutions from the best ideas of all stakeholders,” said LPS Board Member Lanny Boswell. “Leirion has demonstrated precisely those qualities.”

As a City Councilwoman, Leirion has led successful efforts to secure funds for critical public safety needs, invested in expanded public transit, supported libraries, and identified new resources to improve neighborhood parks, trails, playgrounds, pools, and community centers.

“Over the past 5 years, I have watched Leirion work toward smart, sustainable growth for our city that prioritizes Lincoln’s health, safety, and quality of life,” said State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks.

Leirion has spent over a decade focused on growing the strength and success of Lincoln, as a community volunteer, Planning Commissioner, and City Councilwoman.

“Leirion is equipped in every way to be a great leader for our city,” said Mayor Chris Beutler.

“Lincoln is on an amazing path, a path that can create opportunity for all our citizens, and I’m running because our next mayor needs to keep moving Lincoln forward,” Leirion said. “As mayor, I will focus on ensuring the safety of all Lincoln residents, improvements to our streets, access to affordable housing, and the maintenance of our parks and trails. As our city grows, it’s important that we work to enhance the quality of life we know and love in Lincoln.”

Leirion serves on a number of local boards, including the Lincoln Community Foundation, the Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent’s Community Advisory Council, the University of Nebraska President’s Advisory Council, and the Board of Trustees for Mourning Hope. She has been a co-chair of Friendship Home’s Keys of Hope campaign.

Leirion has been recognized for her work on the City Council. In 2016 she received the local Inspire Award for Excellence in Government Service and was one of 24 elected officials from across the country selected by the Aspen Institute for a Rodel Fellowship in Public Leadership, awarded to elected officials who have demonstrated an “outstanding ability to work responsibly across partisan divisions and bring greater civility to public discourse.”

In 2014 Leirion was selected as one of the 12 leaders from across the country to join the NewDEAL, a national network of state and local leaders working to expand opportunity for all Americans in the changing economy.

Leirion began her professional career as a management consultant, helping Fortune 500 companies become more efficient. She has worked as a city budget and policy analyst and as director of an after-school and summer enrichment program for children from low-income families.

Others in attendance to include:

Mayor Chris Beutler

Senator Adam Morfeld

Senator Patty Pansing Brooks

Frmr. Senator DiAnna Schimek

City Councilman Carl Eskridge

City Councilwoman Jane Raybould

City Councilman Bennie Shobe

Frmr. Councilman Dan Marvin

County Commissioner-Elect Sean Flowerday

LPS Board Member Lanny Boswell

LPS Board Member Kathy Danek

LPS Board Member Don Mayhew

Tom Beckius

Jon Carlson and Cinnamon Dokken

Paul and Stephanie Jarrett

Jean Jeffrey

Cuz and Kile Johnson

Kim Morrow