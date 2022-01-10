      Weather Alert

Gateway Mall Testing Site By Appointmnent Only

Jan 10, 2022 @ 4:31am

(KFOR NEWS  January 10, 2022)    Beginning Monday, January 10, 2022, the Nomi Health testing site at Gateway will provide tests for those who have pre-registered on NomiHealth.com/Nebraska and have secured an appointment. 

When people come to the Gateway site they should have both a QR code on their phone or printed out with an appointment time.

This change is being done to better accomodate the increase in the number of people requiring a test while allowing those frontline workers conducting the tests to better meet the needs of the Lincoln community.

Additional appointment times will be added to the site.

READ MORE:   Husker Football Coach Scott Frost Has COVID-19

