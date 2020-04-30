Gateway Mall Opens Friday
(KFOR NEWS April 30, 2020) Gateway Mall is opening Friday morning.
Gateway Mall posted on its Facebook page, it’s ready to welcome tenants, guests, and customers back on Friday, May 1 at 11 a.m. The post goes on to say, mall hours will be 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 6 p.m.
The post goes on to say, “As we continue to follow city, county, state, and national health mandates, we’ll have measures in place to ensure the well-being and safety of our community.”
Additional details of Gateway Mall’s opening on its website: https://bit.ly/2Wb9uf4