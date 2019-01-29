Extra precautions were being taken shortly after 11am Tuesday, after a reported gas leak on UNL’s City Campus.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Black Hills Energy were called to 14th and “R”, where a construction crew apparently hit a gas line between the Student Union and History Nebraska building.

No word yet if any of those buildings were evacuated as a precaution. “R” Street was closed from 14th Street east to about 16th Street, so no traffic could flow through, as crews worked to fix the gas line.