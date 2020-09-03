Gas Leak In Central Lincoln Shuts Down A Portion of “O” Street
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 3)–LFR crews and Black Hills Energy are at the scene of a reported natural gas leak in the area of 33rd and “O” Streets in Lincoln.
Traffic In both the east and west lanes from 33rd to 35th streets will be closed while a thorough investigation is being completed and any necessary repairs can be made. “Our highly trained technicians are working cooperatively with first responders to assess the situation,” stated Brandy Johnson, regional community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy . “The safety of our customers, employees and communities is our highest priority and we are committed to restoring traffic flow in the area as soon as safely possible.”
