Gary Clark Jr. playing Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival Rock

Gary Clark Jr. is playing Eric Clapton‘s Crossroads Guitar Festival, taking place September 23-24 in Los Angeles.

The event, which is making its return this year for the first time since 2019, is known for “hosting performances and impromptu collaborations from the world’s most renowned guitar players,” a press release declares.

Clapton will be performing both nights, while the lineup also includes ZZ Top, John Mayer Trio, Santana, Sheryl Crow, H.E.R., The War on Drugs and Buddy Guy, among many others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit CrossroadsGuitarFestival.com.

