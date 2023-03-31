Gary Clark Jr. honoring Stevie Ray Vaughan at CMT Awards; Joe Perry joins Jeff Beck tribute shows

Gary Clark Jr. is performing during country music’s 2023 CMT Music Awards in honor of late blues rock legend Stevie Ray Vaughan.

The “What About Us” rocker joins a lineup that also includes Slash as part of a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute, “Dead Man Walking” artist Jelly Roll and The Black Crowes performing with Darius Rucker.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air Sunday, April 2, on CBS.

In more tribute news, Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry has been added to the upcoming concerts celebrating late guitar great Jeff Beck, who passed away earlier this year. The shows take place May 22 and 23 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Other performers include Clark, Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones‘ Ronnie Wood, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons and Rod Stewart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.