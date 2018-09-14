A former doctor convicted in the revenge killings of four people connected to Creighton University medical school has been sentenced to death.

A three-judge panel on Friday sentenced 45-year-old Anthony Garcia of Terre Haute, Indiana. The judges heard arguments earlier this year during his trial’s sentencing phase.

Garcia was convicted in two attacks that occurred five years apart.

Investigators say that in 2008, he fatally stabbed 11-year-old Thomas Hunter, the son of Creighton University School of Medicine faculty member William Hunter. Garcia also killed the family’s housekeeper, 57-year-old Shirlee Sherman, in the family’s Omaha home.

Garcia also was found guilty in the 2013 Mother’s Day deaths of another Creighton pathology doctor, Roger Brumback, and his wife, Mary, in their Omaha home.

Prosecutors say Garcia blamed Hunter and Brumback for his 2001 firing from Creighton’s pathology residency program.

The post Garcia Sentenced To Death appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.