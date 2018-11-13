Garage Fire At Northeast Lincoln Home

Single-digit temperatures caused extra stress for Lincoln Firefighters dealing with a fire just after 5am Tuesday inside a detached garage off of 56th and Madison.

Battalion Chief Jim Bopp told KFOR News firefighters were able to get a knock down of the fire, which damaged the garage and a living area above. No one was hurt and no one was inside at the time.

Bopp said the fire did not extend to the home and everyone inside was accounted for and not harmed.

With the temperature under 10 degrees at the time, Bopp said they have to deal with water that freezes over on the sidewalks by trying not to slip on it. Plus, there’s the risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

None of the firefighters, though, required any medical attention.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.