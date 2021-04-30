Garage Burglary Results In Missing Purse, Handgun
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 30)–A daytime burglary Thursday at a west Lincoln apartment building is under investigation, after a 25-year-old woman reported she left her car parked in a locked garage.
Lincoln Police say officers were called to the 500 block of Surfside Drive around noon Thursday and talked to the victim, who said that sometime between 7pm Wednesday and Thursday morning, someone removed the lock to her garage to get inside. Investigators say someone rummaged through the car, damaged the windshield and took the woman’s purse, checkbook and a black .380 handgun.
Officers thoroughly investigated everything in the garage and around the area, and are now asking for security video from neighbors in the area.
Anyone with information about this burglary should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.