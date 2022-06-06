Garage Burglaries Across Lincoln Were Up In May
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 6)–The Lincoln Police Department’s Crime Analysis Unit says they are seeing a significant increase in open/unlocked garage door burglaries.
Of note there’s been a 111% increase in 2022 as compared to the 5-year average and a 33% increase in May 2022 as compared to Jan-Apr 2022. The average reported loss is $4,338. There were 34 garage burglaries in May 2021, up from the 20 reported in May 2020. There is no day of week pattern in any of these cases, according to Captain Todd Kocian.
Lincoln Police are reminding you to lock/secure your garage door(s) before going to bed at night. Also, do not leave the keys in your vehicle, even when parked in your garage.
The image below shows a mapped area of where these burglaries are happening across the Lincoln area.