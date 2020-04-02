Game and Parks Closing Overnight Camping
In aneffort to prevent the potential for spread of COVID-19, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will prohibit overnight camping at state parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas starting Monday, April 6th through Friday, May 8th, with a possible extension.
State parks and recreation areas will remain open for day use so guests may enjoy activities such as fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing while maintaining proper physical distancing of at least 6 feet.
A limited number of restrooms, which will be disinfected regularly using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols, will be available.
Refunds will be given to campers who have prepaid fees. The camping closure will be reevaluated in the future to determine if an extension is necessary.
READ MORE: BREAKING: Health Officials Report 12th COVID-19 Case In Lincoln