Funko Dee Snider?

IF you’ve not heard the word Funko before, maybe you will now. Funko makes a line of vinyl figures featuring rockstars, athletes, movie icons, cartoon icons and more. Your wife may call them “Toys” but we both know that they’re collectibles. I have just a few in my collection. I have Billy Idol, Marilyn Manson, Metallica, Motley Crue, Lemmy, Iggy Pop and John Wick. They’re all still in the box there for, they’re COLLECTIBLES. LOL. I’ll be adding the Dee Snider Funko when it comes out. Dee has been working on getting his own Funko for quite some time. Read the story and start your own collection.
https://www.blabbermouth.net/news/dee-snider-finally-gets-his-wish-a-pop-rocks-figure-from-funko/?utm_source=BuzzCut+-+The+House+of+Hair+News&utm_campaign=f4f47aa1e2-HOH_BuzzCut_Vol_14_Issue33-8-28-2020&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_a631d75aa8-f4f47aa1e2-86746674&mc_cid=f4f47aa1e2&mc_eid=64c4b61e73