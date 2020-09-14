Funeral Planned Tuesday for LSO Deputy
(KFOR NEWS September 14, 2020) Visitation for 53 year old, Troy Bailey is Monday, September 14th from 4:00-6:00 pm, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th Street. The funeral service is Tuesday, September 15th at 1:00pm at Horizons Community Church, 3200 Grainger Pkwy. A private family Interment will be held Trenton, Ne at a later date.
Bailey passed away suddenly on Friday from a massive heart attack. The following is his obituary:
Troy Todd Bailey, 53, was born April 16, 1967, and passed away September 11, 2020 in the presence of his family and loved ones. He was born in Stratton, NE, to Steve and Connie (Buhler) Bailey growing up in Pawnee City and graduated high school in Holdrege, NE in 1985. He attended Peru State College where he played basketball.
In 1995, Troy joined the Lincoln Sheriff’s Office. Bailey served in a variety of positions at the sheriff’s office, including his latest assignment in the department’s civil division. He also had served as a patrol officer, court security, narcotics investigator, a field-training officer, a defensive tactics instructor, as a member of the Honor Guard, the deputy sheriff representative on the Lancaster County Merit Commission, Sergeant At Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #29 and as a member of the Tactical Response Unit. Prior to joining the sheriff’s office, Bailey worked for the Lexington Police Department, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
In addition to spending time with the family he loved dearly, Troy lived a fulfilling life doing activities he loved. He was an avid outdoorsman, who especially enjoyed goose hunting and was known for making his own goose calls. He enjoyed hunting with his dogs and competing in field trial competitions. He was an enthusiastic triathlete and especially enjoyed competing in races, running and biking with friends. Troy is survived by his significant other, Dani Zabawa, and her children, Joe and Alex, Lincoln, NE, daughters Rachel (Wade) Smith, Lincoln, and Taylor Bailey, Grand Island, NE, son Trevor Bailey, Lincoln, Parents Steve and Connie Bailey, Holdrege, NE, Sisters Tracie (Brad) Ludeke, and Tiffanie (Koby) Bryant, all of Holdrege, NE, grandsons, Beau and Brooks along with his law enforcement family. He is preceded in death by his Uncle Thomas Bailey, and his Grandparents.
