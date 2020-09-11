Funeral For Slain Lincoln Police Officer Open To Public – Hear Service on KFOR NEWS
(KFOR NEWS September 11, 2020) (AP) – Police Investigator, Luis “Mario” Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, died on Monday, nearly 2 weeks after he was shot while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on an assault warrant.
Herrera’s funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. The only entrance for the public is off the pedestrian bridge from the Festival Lot on the northeast corner of the building. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Public parking is available in the arena’s Festival Lot.
The city has released maps and details of the funeral procession routes at https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/city/police/herrera.htm.
