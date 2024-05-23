Fundraiser for Pershing Center Mural is Part of ‘Give To Lincoln’ Day

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 23)–The May 30 “Give To Lincoln Day” effort will also allow you to donate money to the preservation effort of the Pershing Center Mural to be placed in Wyuka Park.

Liz Shea-McCoy is the chair of the preservation effort and told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Thursday they made great strides in finding a location for the mural in a spot used by the community.

The restoration process includes cleaning and putting up 763,000, one-by-one inch mosaic tiles. The goal is to raise $2.1-million toward the $4.1-million fundraising effort in order to have the mural installed at Wyuka by this August.

