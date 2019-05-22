Fun at the Airport Towing tug moving A380 aircraft onto runway

This recent trip to Columbus Ohio for the Sonic Temple Festival had a different feel. It’s the first time I was able to use my TSA Pre Check. How many times were you in line waiting for the person in front of you to take off shoes, belt, hat, jacket, computer etc? Yeah it sucks. With the TSA Pre Check you just walk up lay your baggage down and walk thru the detector. That’s it. You don’t have to remove anything. It made getting thru the security gates so much more pleasant. If you travel more than 1x a year, it’s so worth it. For $85.00 you to can walk straight thru the line. The background check is pretty intense and takes a few weeks but totally worth it. Look into it.