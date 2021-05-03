Full Week of COVID Clinics
(KFOR NEWS May 3, 2021) It will be a busy week for Lincoln/Lancaster County health officials and volunteers.
Large-scale COVID clinics are planned:
- Monday, May 3, Center for People in Need – first and second doses
- Tuesday, May 4, Airpark Recreation Center – first doses
- Wednesday, May 5, Belmont Recreation Center – first doses; Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
- Thursday, May 6, Lancaster Event Center – first and second doses
- Friday, May 7, Lancaster Event Center – first and second doses
- Saturday May 8, Gateway Mall – first-doses drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 163,356
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 119,899
Registration: Residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can complete the quick and simple registration process and then schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Updates from Sunday, May 2nd:
Lab-confirmed cases reported: 32
Total number of cases: 31,005
Deaths reported today: 0
Total number of deaths: 232
Recoveries: 28,050
Weekly positivity rate:
- April 25 through May 1: 6.4 percent
- May 2 through 8: no data
Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.
Drive-through testing is available from:
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.
READ MORE: Motorcyclist Killed In South Lincoln Collision