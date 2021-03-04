Full Epi “soda” with Mtn Dew & Bob Ross
See what I did there? HA!
Mountain Dew has formed an unlikely partnership with The Bob Ross Company for a special event.
Saturday March 6, Mountain Dew and The Bob Ross Company will release a “never-before-seen” episode of The Joy of Painting on Youtube.
The chilled-out icon of painting will be featured in the video giving a tutorial on how to paint Mountain Dew into a beautiful landscape.
The painting completed in the “lost episode” will be put up for auction to benefit charity.