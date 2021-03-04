      Weather Alert

Full Epi “soda” with Mtn Dew & Bob Ross

Mar 4, 2021 @ 11:08am

See what I did there? HA!

Mountain Dew has formed an unlikely partnership with The Bob Ross Company for a special event.

Saturday March 6, Mountain Dew and The Bob Ross Company will release a “never-before-seen” episode of The Joy of Painting on Youtube.

The chilled-out icon of painting will be featured in the video giving a tutorial on how to paint Mountain Dew into a beautiful landscape.

The painting completed in the “lost episode” will be put up for auction to benefit charity.

 