Frozen Pipes Are Costly

(KFOR NEWS January 29, 2021) Many Nebraska homeowners were threatened with property dangers this week, such as frozen pipes, due to the cold and snow.
According to recent claims data from State Farm Insurance, the average insurance claim from damage related to frozen pipes was nearly $18,000 per claim in Nebraska, which is $3,000 higher than the national average. The state had nearly $900,000 in paid claims in one year (October 2019-October 2020).
Frozen Pipes:
- One-eighth-inch crack in a pipe can spray more than 250 gallons of water a day — ruining floors, carpets, furniture and irreplaceable personal belongings.
- Pipes can freeze anywhere due to exposure from cracks or holes in siding or because of pipes being placed in outside walls with inadequate insulation.
Prevention:
- Insulate exposed water pipes, such as those in crawl spaces, basements, or near outside walls.
- Let the hot and cold faucets drip overnight and open cabinet doors to allow heat to get to uninsulated pipes under sinks on exterior walls.
- Seal cracks and gaps that could bring in cold air with insulation or caulk. Check around dryer preventing, electrical wiring, doors, and windows nearest to exposed pipes.
- Keep your thermostat set above 55ºF.
