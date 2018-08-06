Doorbell camera footage again helped catch burglars, this time in the 4200 block of Sumner. The security system captured two of the suspects approaching the home with a handgun early Friday morning, then forcing the locked door open.

The suspects got away with a gaming console and a thousand dollars worth of Air Jordan shoes. That was, until the homeowner reported the burglary to police. Officers contacted the suspects in a traffic stop later that day, arresting 18-year-old Zayne Trujillo and two 16-year-olds.

Lincoln Police are withholding the surveillance video because they believe the suspects might be involved in other investigations.

The post Front Door Security System Solves Another Burglary appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.