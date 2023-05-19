From Ashes to New drops new ﻿’Blackout’﻿ song, “Armageddon”

From Ashes to New has dropped a new song called “Armageddon,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, Blackout.

“Armageddon” gives Blackout its title with the lyric “Lights out we welcome the darkness/ Black out our eyes and believe/ We made a home for the heartless/ To run away from reality.”

You can listen to “Armageddon” now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video is streaming now on YouTube.

Blackout, due out July 28, is a concept album described as a prequel to the 2016 debut Ashes album, Day One. It also includes the previously released songs “Heartache,” “Nightmare,” “Until We Break” and “Hate Me Too.”

From Ashes to New will be on tour throughout the spring and summer, including dates with Bullet for My Valentine, In This Moment and Motionless in White.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

