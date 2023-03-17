From Ashes to New announces new album, ’Blackout’
From Ashes to New has announced a new album called Blackout.
The fourth studio effort from the “Through It All” outfit — and first since 2020’s Panic — will arrive July 28. Conceptually, Blackout is described as a prequel to the debut Ashes album, 2016’s Day One.
Blackout includes the previously released songs “Heartache,” “Nightmare” and “Until We Break.” A fourth cut, titled “Hate Me Too,” is out now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube.
From Ashes to New is hitting the road on a U.S. tour with Shinedown and Three Days Grace in April, followed by a run with Bullet for My Valentine in May.
Here’s the Blackout track list:
“Heartache”
“Nightmare”
“Hate Me too”
“Hope You’re Happy”
“Barely Breathing”
“Dead to Me”
“Monster in Me”
“Echoes”
“Armageddon”
“Legacy”
“Until We Break”
“Broken by Design”
