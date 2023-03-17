From Ashes to New announces new album, ﻿’Blackout’

From Ashes to New has announced a new album called Blackout.

The fourth studio effort from the “Through It All” outfit — and first since 2020’s Panic — will arrive July 28. Conceptually, Blackout is described as a prequel to the debut Ashes album, 2016’s Day One.

Blackout includes the previously released songs “Heartache,” “Nightmare” and “Until We Break.” A fourth cut, titled “Hate Me Too,” is out now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube.

From Ashes to New is hitting the road on a U.S. tour with Shinedown and Three Days Grace in April, followed by a run with Bullet for My Valentine in May.

Here’s the Blackout track list:

“Heartache”

“Nightmare”

“Hate Me too”

“Hope You’re Happy”

“Barely Breathing”

“Dead to Me”

“Monster in Me”

“Echoes”

“Armageddon”

“Legacy”

“Until We Break”

“Broken by Design”

