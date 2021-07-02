Friendship Home Plans Safe Quarters Event — Teams Sought Now
Lincoln, NE (July 2, 2021) Safe Quarters is a one day, community-wide effort to raise funds and awareness for the services of Friendship Home. The longtime Lincoln institution provides shelter and services for victims of domestic violence, and their children. This year’s Safe Quarters Sunday is scheduled for October 3rd.
During the event, over one hundred teams of volunteers will go door-to-door collecting financial contributions for the Friendship Home, knocking on the doors of homes in Lincoln and surrounding area communities.
Teams and Team Captains are sought now. Registration can be done online by clicking here. The team name, contact information, and preferred neighborhood are the only information needed now. Teams of 8 to 15 people can be gathered from among family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, church or club members, etc.
After you submit your registration you will receive an email from a staff member with your assigned area and map, as well as a link to fill out your team member information and t-shirt sizes before August 30th.
