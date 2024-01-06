Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard Jan. 5
Boys
Lincoln Southeast 53, Lincoln Southwest 50
Lincoln Northeast 66, Grand Island 60 OT
Lincoln Pius X 87, North Platte 47
Scottsbluff 64, Waverly 62 2OT
Malcolm 53, Milford 40
Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Lincoln Christian 47
Arlington 47, Raymond Central 33
Millard North 58, Omaha Central 46
Creighton Prep 72, Bellevue East 49
Millard West 46, Gretna East 33
Papillion-LaVista South 68, Millard South 43
Papillion-LaVista 74, Omaha South 59
Omaha Benson 57, Omaha Buena Vista 22
Omaha Bryan 76, Omaha Burke 54
Bellevue West 87, Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln 55
Omaha Skutt 71, Omaha Roncalli 63
Omaha Gross 68, Ralston 34
Platteview 57, Bennington 54
Crete 88, Gering 42
Elkhorn 70, Plattsmouth 42
Seward 51, Beatrice 43
Syracuse 52, Louisville 41
Nebraska City Lourdes 40, Falls City 37
Auburn 69, Palmyra 33
Wahoo Neumann 69, Boys Town 40
Mead 50, Yutan 35
Centennial 42, Sutton 38
Lewiston 50, Cedar Bluffs 22
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 47, Sterling 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Diller-Odell 50
Girls
Lincoln Southeast 40, Lincoln Southwest 37
Lincoln Northeast 59, Grand Island 22
Lincoln Pius X 58, North Platte 31
Scottsbluff 56, Waverly 51
Lincoln Christian 51, Hastings St. Cecilia 42
Arlington 55, Raymond Central 40
Freeman 47, Parkview Christian 17
Malcolm 47, Milford 40
Omaha Marian 65, Bellevue East 48
Papillion-LaVista South 46, Millard South 17
Omaha Benson 53, Omaha Buena Vista 32
Millard West 52, Gretna East 43
Millard North 58, Omaha Central 46
Bellevue West 72, Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln 33
Beatrice 61, Seward 50
Elkhorn 64, Plattsmouth 26
Crete 66, Gering 50
Omaha Gross 63, Ralston 10
Syracuse 47, Louisville 14
Centennial 33, Sutton 31
Nebraska City Lourdes 47, Falls City 32
Auburn 40, Palmyra 36
Cedar Bluffs 32, Lewiston 14
Yutan 62, Mead 8
Falls City Sacred Heart 50, Diller-Odell 32
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 48, Sterling 38