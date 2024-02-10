Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard Feb. 9
Boys
Lincoln Pius X 65, Lincoln East 52
Kearney 51, Lincoln Southeast 48
Lincoln Southwest 65, Norfolk 43
Norris 63, Elkhorn North 46
Kearney Catholic 53, Lincoln Christian 47
Fort Calhoun 58, Raymond Central 39
Omaha Westside 86, Millard South 62
Omaha Westview 55, Omaha Bryan 49
Papillion-LaVista 60, Papillion-LaVista South 59
Fremont 74, Omaha South 55
Creighton Prep 61, Millard West 51
Millard North 72, Bellevue East 30
Bellevue West 71, Omaha Central 69
Omaha North 76, Omaha Buena Vista 37
Omaha Gross 63, South Sioux City 32
North Platte 64, Scottsbluff 59
York 51, Seward 48
Beatrice 60, Grand Island Northwest 50
Omaha Skutt 49, Elkhorn 46
Wahoo Neumann 63, Fremont Bergan 33
Wahoo 72, Yutan 29
Sandy Creek 52, Milford 33
Wilber-Clatonia 58, David CIty 33
Conestoga 48, Syracuse 33
Boys Town 55, Norfolk Catholic 53
Mead 66, Omaha Christian Academy 21
Tri County 64, Sterling 21
David City Aquinas 69, Columbus Lakeview 53
Southern 44, Thayer Central 42
Girls
Lincoln Southwest 59, Norfolk 37
Lincoln Pius X 40, Lincoln East 28
Kearney 53, Lincoln Southeast 42
Elkhorn North 65, Norris 47
Lincoln Christian 52, Kearney Catholic 23
Fort Calhoun 53, Raymond Central 44
Bellevue West 81, Omaha Central 61
Hastings 64, Grand Island 31
Millard West 57, Omaha Marian 44
Fremont 54, Omaha South 33
Omaha North 62, Omaha Buena Vista 29
Omaha Westview 53, Omaha Bryan 8
Scottsbluff 47, North Platte 42
Bellevue East 70, Millard North 68, OT
Omaha Westside 52, Millard South 43
South Sioux City 71, Omaha Gross 51
Crete 65, Nebraska Lutheran 29
Beatrice 63, Grand Island Northwest 46
Omaha Skutt 66, Elkhorn 38
Seward 59, York 43
Syracuse 59, Conestoga 25
Milford 66, Sandy Creek 32
Wahoo Neumann 40, Fremont Bergan 28
Thayer Central 64, Southern 14
David City 35, Wilber-Clatonia 30, OT
Yutan 40, Wahoo 29
Johnson-Brock 63, HTRS 36