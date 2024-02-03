Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard Feb. 2
Boys
Lincoln North Star 67, Lincoln Pius X 63
Elkhorn South 61, Lincoln Northeast 51
Lincoln High 70, Bellevue East 68
Lincoln Southwest 61, Gretna East 48
Lincoln East 67, Norfolk 64
Norris 92, Lincoln Christian 56
Waverly 61, Aurora 26
Parkview Christian 75, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 52
Omaha Westview 77, Grand Island 43
Omaha Westside 74, Creighton Prep 70 OT
Millard North 58, Millard West 46
Kearney 66, Omaha Bryan 50
North Platte 58, Hastings 53
Omaha North 78, Columbus 63
Papillion-LaVista 67, Omaha Northwest 57
Gretna 64, Omaha Central 59
Omaha Concordia 62, Plattsmouth 34
Bennington 78, South Sioux City 39
Omaha Roncalli 80, Ralston 41
Elkhorn North 64, York 49
Ashland-Greenwood 50, Douglas County West 44
B0ys Town 65, Fremont Bergan 61
Conestoga 55, Arlington 47
Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Diller-Odell 30
Girls
Lincoln Pius X 57, Lincoln North Star 46
Lincoln Southwest 41, Gretna East 34
Lincoln Northeast 67, Elkhorn South 47
Lincoln East 55, Norfolk 52
Lincoln Christian 51, Norris 38
Waverly 65, Aurora 33
Columbus Lakeview 50, Raymond Central 49
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 30, Parkview Christian 24
Omaha Westview 67, Grand Island 24
Omaha Benson 65, Omaha North 61
Bellevue West 65, Millard South 52
Millard West 63, Millard North 51
Kearney 66, Omaha Bryan 3
Columbus 54, Omaha South 39
Papillion-LaVista 81, Omaha Northwest 41
Omaha Central 63, Gretna 39
North Platte 52, Hastings 44
South Sioux City 63, Bennington 61
Elkhorn North 64, York 48
Arlington 52, Conestoga 17
Auburn 61, Mead 11
Elmwood-Murdock 48, Palmyra 31
Freeman 42, Weeping Water 30
Lewiston 33, Southern 19
Pawnee City 41, Sterling 38