Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard 2-10-23
Boys
Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Pius X 53
Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 45
Kearney 70, Lincoln Southeast 66
Lincoln Southwest 69, Norfolk 56
Lincoln Christian 55, Kearney Catholic 48
Norris 49, Elkhorn North 45
Fort Calhoun 66, Raymond Central 51
Bellevue West at Bellevue East
Creighton Prep 76, Omaha Benson 40
Elkhorn South at Millard West
Millard North 59, Gretna 58, OT
Millard South 67, Columbus 46
Omaha North 94, Omaha Buena Vista 20
Omaha Westside 74, Omaha Bryan 57
Papillion-LaVista 60, Omaha Westview 51
Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha Burke 32
Yutan 50, Wakefield 47
Scottsbluff 75, McCook 70
Norfolk Catholic 56, Boys Town 50
Friend 57, Diller-Odell 45
Johnson-Brock 78, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 43
Conestoga 40, Syracuse 35
Fremont Bergan 56, Wahoo Neumann 40
Beatrice 46, Grand Island Northwest 23
Girls
Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Pius X 46
Lincoln North Star 65, Grand Island 19
Lincoln Southwest 53, Norfolk 26
Kearney 56, Lincoln Southeast 28
Lincoln Christian 48, Kearney Catholic 44
Omaha Benson at Lincoln High
Elkhorn North 50, Norris 37
Raymond Central 46, Fort Calhoun 28
Bellevue East 65, Bellevue West 51
Millard North 50, Gretna 41
Millard West 65, Elkhorn South 28
Omaha North 64, Omaha Buena Vista 29
Omaha Skutt 65, Elkhorn 19
Papillion-LaVista 77, Omaha Westview 27
Papillion-LaVista South 70, Omaha Burke 45
Beatrice 53, Grand Island Northwest 48, OT
Wahoo Neumann 53, Fremont Bergan 44
Johnson-Brock 61, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 34
Milford 48, Sandy Creek 36
Syracuse 41, Conestoga 32
Wahoo 54, Crete 26
York 38, Seward 28
David City 37, Wilber-Clatonia 17
Diller-Odell 59, Friend 25
Sterling 54, Tri County 37
Thayer Central 37, Southern 15