Friday is Last Day to Register to Vote in Lincoln Public Schools Special Election

(KFOR NEWS January 30, 2020) Lancaster County Election Commissioner, David Shively, reminds you that the deadline for new voters to register to vote is 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 31st in order to be eligible to vote in the February 11th Lincoln School Bond Election. Voters must now register to vote in person at the Election Office. The deadline to register to vote online, at the Department of Motor Vehicles, or to have a voter registration application postmarked was Friday, January 24th.
Ballots for the all-mail election were mailed to all registered voters of the School District on Tuesday, January 21st. If a voter has not received a ballot, it likely means that there was an issue with the voter’s address. Voters will need to visit the Election Office to update their information and to receive a new ballot.
The Election Office, which is located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, is open week-days from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31st.
Voted ballots must be returned to the Election Office no later than 5:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, February 11th. When mailing a ballot, the voter must place one first class (forever) postage stamp on the envelope. Shively suggests that voters mail their ballots early as it may take three or more days for the ballots to be delivered to his office.
Voters may also drop off their ballots in person at the election office or by depositing them in the ballot drop box located on the north side of the Election Office, 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln.
Anyone having questions regarding the election should contact the Election Office at (402) 441-7311 for additional information.
READ MORE: