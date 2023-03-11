Friday Boys State Basketball Scoreboard
March 10, 2023 7:53PM CST
Class A
Bellevue West 74, Omaha Westside 41
Millard North 54, Gretna 52
Class B
Omaha Skutt 57, Crete 55
Platteview 80, York 54
Class C1
Auburn 54, Omaha Concordia 53
Ashland-Greenwood 50, Ogallala 20
Class C2
Freeman 63, Hartington Cedar Catholic 45
Amherst 36, Tri County 19
Class D1
North Platte St. Pat’s 43, Dundy County-Stratton 40
Johnson Brock 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 40
Class D2
Wynot 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 50
Parkview Christian 86, Shelton 57