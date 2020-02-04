Fresh bread

For guys Valentines Day is rough. We’re not good at this kinda thing. What does she want? Lingerie? That works for us but lingerie doesn’t stay on too long. Candy, a Peloton Bike, Flowers? So many options. Here’s a new twist on Valentines Day….Olive Garden is selling Breadstick Bouquets For Valentine’s Day. Yes the restaurant is selling their famous breadsticks in bouquets for Valentine’s Day. The breadstick bouquet will be offered in Olive Garden’s Valentine’s Day To Go dinner. The price of the three-course meal starts at $34.99. There will be a box of chocolates to go with it as well. The deal begins on February 13th.