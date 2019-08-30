Fresh as a New Husker shirt!
Whether you are a fan of the Big Red or not, I’m pretty sure you are a fan of having a beverage and scoring some sweet stuff! So my Friday and Saturdays this Husker season for home games (away games, Saturdays only) will be at our new stomping grounds, JJ Hooligans! They’ve done interior work and it’s as fresh as a new Husker shirt outta the dryer! Got a LOAD of stuff from Husker Headquarters, Bud Light/Budweiser and you can score some DOUGH from the Nebraska Lottery! Both days!!!!!
Friday I’ll be there at 6pm setting up for 6:30 fun and Saturday I’ll be there at just before 9am with the pep band stopping by ! They’ll open at 8am!
LET’S GOOOOOOO BIGGGGGGGG REDDDDDDDD together! See you SOON!