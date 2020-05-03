Fremont Police Search For Missing Woman

      Breaking News
May 3, 2020 @ 8:42am

Our media partner 10/11 reported that the Fremont Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michelle M. Sell. Sell is a 61-year-old white female. She stand 5’2″ tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

She was last seen leaving her residence Saturday at about 11:30 am. She was wearing blue jeans, white shoes and blue framed glasses. She has not been heard from since.

If anyone knows where Michelle is, they are asked to call the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677.

 

 

