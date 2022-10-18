Free Tree Distribution Scheduled For October 22nd 

(KFOR NEWS October 18, 2022) Lincoln and Lancaster County homeowners are invited to a free “Trick or Tree” tree distribution at 8 a.m., Saturday, October 22 at Mahoney Park, North 70th and Fremont streets. The event is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

“We are so grateful for the Arbor Day Foundation and supporting partners,” said Maggie Stuckey-Ross, Parks and Recreation Director. “These trees will make a significant difference in our community for years to come. I encourage all residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County to take advantage of this opportunity to receive a free tree to plant in their yards.”

Supply is limited to 250 trees distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with each vehicle allowed one tree. For safety of participants and volunteers, residents must remain in their cars while volunteers load trees into their vehicles.

The locally grown trees are distributed in three-gallon containers and include planting and care instructions. Species include White Pine, Ponderosa Pine, Colorado Spruce, Black Hills Spruce, Red Oak, Chinkapin Oak, Bur Oak, Princeton American Elm, Black Cherry, Prairie Gold Quaking Aspen, Kentucky Coffeetree, Common Hackberry, Northern Catalpa, Hybrid Chestnut, and Shadblow Serviceberry.

The event is part of the Arbor Day Foundation Community Tree Recovery program to replace trees that have been damaged and destroyed by storms and by the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). Trees are being made available to be planted on private property. The goal of event is to distribute trees to homeowners in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods who have experienced tree loss.

“We’re excited to partner with the City of Lincoln to provide low-to-moderate income families with replacement trees for their homes,” said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive officer of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees play a vital role in the stability of our communities and we’re proud to offer Lincoln residents the opportunity to reap the many benefits trees provide.”

EAB was first discovered in Lincoln in August 2018. Lincoln’s EAB Response and Recovery Plan includes phased removal of public ash trees along streets and in parks. A diverse mix of trees will be planted to replace the public ash trees. Residents may apply to participate in the Adopt an Ash tree program, which allows residents to voluntarily pay for chemical injection treatment of ash street trees near their homes to extend the lives of the trees. For more information on the EAB response plan, At-Risk Tree Removal grant, and Adopt an Ash tree program, visit trees.lincoln.ne.gov.

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Tree Recovery program has held more than 775 events, distributing more than 5 million trees since 2012. To donate to the recovery efforts supported by this campaign and others across the country, visit arborday.org/recovery.

For more information about the free tree distribution, visit lincoln.ne.gov/treegiveaway. For more information about the Community Forestry Division, visit trees.lincoln.ne.gov.

READ MORE: September Traffic Fatality Toll