      Weather Alert

Free Subway for LIFE?

Aug 2, 2022 @ 9:00am
Tasty panini sandwich stuffed with ham and vegetables on wooden background with blank space on left side,selective focus

I like Subway sandwiches and Tattoos. Would I get a Subway tattoo for the chance to eat sandwiches for free?  Subway recently announced a contest that could give participants up to a lifetime of free subs if they get a permanent Subway-themed tattoo.

During the event celebrating the chain’s new Subway Series menu, nine super fans can get a real tattoo designed by tattoo artist DJ Tambe, or a member of his team.

The fans must agree to get the baseball jersey-themed Subway Series logo and participants will receive longer-term prize winnings based on the size and placement of their tattoo.

Read more from today.com

Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
11 months ago
Steve Vai
11 months ago
Dropkick Murphys
1 month ago
IN THIS MOMENT – NOTHING MORE
1 month ago
In Flames
2 months ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On