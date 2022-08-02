Free Subway for LIFE?

Tasty panini sandwich stuffed with ham and vegetables on wooden background with blank space on left side,selective focus
I like Subway sandwiches and Tattoos. Would I get a Subway tattoo for the chance to eat sandwiches for free? Subway recently announced a contest that could give participants up to a lifetime of free subs if they get a permanent Subway-themed tattoo.
During the event celebrating the chain’s new Subway Series menu, nine super fans can get a real tattoo designed by tattoo artist DJ Tambe, or a member of his team.
The fans must agree to get the baseball jersey-themed Subway Series logo and participants will receive longer-term prize winnings based on the size and placement of their tattoo.
