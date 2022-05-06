FREE ROMP?

A sex worker in Nevada wants to give Thursday’s number-one overall draft pick a free “sex romp.”
Roxanne Price says the NFL draft is bringing big money back to the industry and claims she wants to thank the NFL by giving the draft’s first overall pick top-notch service at the Chicken Ranch Brothel for free! Price said, “The least I can do is offer the top draft pick the most valuable thing I possess, my premium erotic services at no charge. It’s my way of saying, ‘Thank you’ to the athletes that inspire us all.”
That’s a hard NO for me if I were the #1 draft pick. Just sayin.