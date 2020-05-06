FREE MONEY?

Stack of Folded US Currency Notes on White background
The stimulus checks we received were super cool. A lot of people could really use the check to make it through hard times. But there’s always THAT GUY. One of the quirks of the coronavirus stimulus checks is who gets them? Anyone who filed taxes in 2018 could be eligible for the payout. Millions of those people have died. Relatives have seen funds pop into bank accounts or checks come to their mailboxes. WOW that’s pretty cool! Magic money just dropped into my bank account for no reason. In case you’re wondering what to do next, here’s a hint. Find out who sent the money. Find out WHY that person/company sent you the money for no reason. No one is going to send you money for no reason. There’s always a reason. So you know the unexpected money is not a gift. The IRS glitch has been noticed. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin would like people to send the payments back. I would say “good luck” with that but the IRS could charge penalties and interest on unreturned stimulus checks issued to the dearly departed. As a rule of thumb..always be suspicious of someone giving you money for no reason. Trust me, you don’t know anyone that wants to just hand you money. Not even that Prince that’s giving out millions for no reason. Return the money. Make life easier on yourself. Honesty is a good policy in this situation. Karma’s a bitch.