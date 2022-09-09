LAS VEGAS - JUNE 27: TV Personality Regis Philbin arrives at the 37th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held at the Las Vegas Hilton on June 27, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Until I read this story, I hadn’t heard of a “Free McDonalds for life” card. Apparently former TV Host Regis Philbin had such a card. Regis acquired the card sometime in the 90’s and used it while traveling with his daughter. I’m not quite sure how I can get this card but I’d certainly take one. If nothing else, I’d get a large Coke every day of the week. McDonalds has the best fountain Coca Cola and french fries in the biz.

