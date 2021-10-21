Free Halloween Events in October
(KFOR NEWS October 21, 2021) The Parks and Recreation Department invites families with children in the fifth grade and younger to free Halloween events in October. The events are as follows:
- Sunday, October 24 – Halloween Carnivals: 2 to 4 p.m. at the Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 NW 46th St.; and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St. All children must be accompanied by an adult for these events. Costumes are encouraged.
- Friday, October 29 – Movies in the Park: 6:45 p.m. at the “F” St. Community Center, 1225 “F” St. Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be shown in the outdoor play area with Spanish audio with English subtitles. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and blankets for the outdoor event.
For information about Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
READ MORE: Lincoln Police Seeking Vehicle From Fatal Accident Scene