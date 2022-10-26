(KFOR NEWS October 26, 2022) The Parks and Recreation Department invites families with children in elementary and middle school to a variety of free Halloween events in October. All children must be accompanied by an adult for these events. Costumes are encouraged. Activities include snacks, trick or treating, games and prizes. The events are as follows:

Saturday, October 29 – Treat Street: 1 to 3 p.m., Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St.

Sunday, October 30 – Halloween for Teens: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., “F” St. Community Center, 1225 “F” St.

Sunday, October 30 – Halloween Festival: 2 to 4 p.m., Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 NW. 46th St. 6:45 p.m.

Monday, October 31 – Halloween Carnival: 6 to 7:30 p.m., “F” St. Community Center, 1225 “F” St.

For information about Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

