Two of my favorite words – FREE FOOD. Free food always taste better. Subway is about to unleash a million FREE Turkey Cali subs to Subway fans. Subway will close half of its restaurants early on Monday (July 12) to revamp its menu. For two hours on Tuesday (July 13), Subway will give away 1 million free 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh subs. All you have to do is walk into a Subway between 10 a.m. and noon local time for the deal. The new menu is going to include 2 new bread options, smashed avocado, fresh mozzarella, and a parmesan vinaigrette, among other things. See you at Subway