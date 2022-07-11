Free food? YES PLEASE

Tasty and appetizing hamburger cheeseburger
Sometimes I forget how good the food at Sonic is. The burgers are killer. The ice cream is amazing and so on. Sonic has my full attention now!! Right now, Sonic is offering a free Cheeseburger with any in-app or online purchase through the end of the month.
Customers who order any menu item through the Sonic App or online will qualify for the free burger, which features a beef patty, cheese, chopped onions, lettuce, pickles, tomato, ketchup and mayo, on a plain bun. Yum, Yum….. Could I get free Onion Rings as well? No? Ok, just the burger than. I’ll pay for the rings and the Cherry Lime-Aid.
The freebie reward can only be used once, while supplies last.

